Dogecoin Investor Sues Elon Musk for Allegedly Running a Pyramid Scheme

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06/18/2022 In a formal complaint filed in Manhattan Federal Court, Dogecoin investor Keith Johnson accused Elon Musk of running a Dogecoin Pyramid scheme to profit from its trading. Johnson is seeking $258 billion dollars in damages