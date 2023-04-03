Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Episode 29: TRUDEAU SUMMON TRUMP, BIDEN CIVIL-WAR LAWS
72 views
channel image
A Warrior Calls
Published 16 hours ago |

Episode 29 with David Hawkins - Monday April 3rd, 2023


David's tweet...."We test jury summon to Trump for the Trudeau AI ChildBase program and Biden's GPT Civil-War LAWS! #MuskHawkinsGPTTruth offers WO1991006051A1 to detect impersonation, blackmail and fraud by Serco's AR patentees—US20200257317A1, EP3095113A1, CA2187704C, US6226615B1 and US9498694B2."


**KINDLY SUPPORT DAVID AT:

- Paypal / E-transfer autodeposit: [email protected]

- Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/reverseCSI

- SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/reversecsi


Twitter Profile: " Truth testing of summon to Trump for Trudeau's AI-ChildBase Family Maintenance Enforcement Program with Biden's GPT Civil-War LAWS and Serco AR patentee frauds"


David Hawkins' info:

Website: https://reversecsiscripts.com (Go to Playlist & Podcasts)

Podcast: https://hawkscafe.podbean.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/CsiHawkins


Christopher James' website www.awarriorcalls.com

www.bit.ly/awclivefeed: Link for live streams Mon/Thurs 8pm EST

www.bit.ly/awcevidence: VERIFIED GLOBAL EVIDENCE COVID19 SARS-CoV-2 is and has ALWAYS BEEN a LIE

https://bit.ly/awccolloidalsilver: Christopher's vault of colloidal silver resources

Bitcoin account: bc1q9a8laqth42cpgv8vnf38tt9dakc3jvu0kxseen

www.awarriorcalls.com the world must go for truth and the solution!

Christopher James' alternate platforms... where the TRUTH will be found and the Solution moving forward.

Live Stream Link: aWarriorCalls.com/LiveStream

Telegram: https://t.me/aWarriorCalls

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@iman1743

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-443257

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tBDPiVYwHO/

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4xG9TWLBIuWZuGXwVaS20w?."


Keywords
trumpcorruptionvaccinationstruthfederal reservecommon lawnwobidenjusticefraudrespecthidden truthmalfeasanceprosecutionjudgeslawyerssolutionstrespasscentral banksdavid hawkinsa warrior callscourt filingscivil war laws

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket