BREAKING DOWN THE GREAT AMERICAN FOOD FIGHT

Matthew Lysiak, author of “Fiat Food,” joins guest host Jefferey Jaxen to examine how policy, economics, and industrial food systems have reshaped the American diet. He traces how school lunch programs, affordability pressures, and the rise of processed foods helped drive today’s chronic-disease crisis, and previews his appearance in “Jefferey Jaxen Investigates: The Great American Food Fight, Part 1,” the latest installment of our investigative series exploring the forces shaping the modern U.S. food supply—premiering Sunday, February 15.