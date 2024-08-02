Chronic Fatigue Q&R (Timestamps Below)

00:00:17 - Is chronic fatigue the same as fibromyalgia? If different, what are the differences? What is the most effective method to repair the problem?

00:04:48 - Can chronic fatigue be hormone-related?

00:04:58 - Can you please talk about ways to reduce cortisol?

00:08:11 - Woman in mid-twenties struggling with chronic fatigue for many years. I went through many tests including blood, thyroid, EKGs, etc. No tests were abnormal. Just joined the military and during boot camp was sent to the hospital with extreme weakness, fatigue, dizziness, tachycardia, and even fell into an unresponsive state where I could hear but not answer or move. The hospital found nothing and blamed it on sleep deprivation.

Questions: How is it possible for me to fall apart and collapse without either the medical center or hospital finding any indication that something is wrong with me? I've started to think that maybe I'm going insane, and it is all psychosomatic, but even then, your body shows signs of distress expressed in your heart rate and blood pressure. Do you think it's possible to be experiencing a highly unresponsive state bordering on unconsciousness after a prolonged state of dizziness and heart racing while nothing shows up on the medical exams?

00:15:19 - I'm familiar with the cortisol surges and have loads of continued extreme stress etc. Now it seems like I'm at a point where I'm calm instead! Great blood pressure, breathing, ability to so-called ‘stare whatever in the face’ calmly without getting the cortisol or adrenaline rushes. It kinda feels like the end stage, numb in a way. Seems like I’m getting better in a way or just got to the point of not registering stress anymore cuz, believe me, the stress has intensified! Does that signify anything, good or bad?

00:19:00 - I’m rather speechless after watching the video. But I only want to say/ask… Why is NONE of this taught in school?!





