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Urban Gloom - Post Punk Straturday Jam
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30 views • February 23, 2021
Here's a post punk style jam that started out with a few bass riffs and a drum track I programmed in Superior Drummer. With the bass and drums in place I improvised a few tracks on my stratocaster plus and home made partsocaster. All guitar effects are from bias fx 2 except for the partsocaster track at the end which is guitar rig 6.
The overall mood of this improvisation reminds me of the different moods you get at different locations within an urban environment. Most are pretty gloomy moods to me because I prefer nature more than concrete jungles.
Thanks for listening
The overall mood of this improvisation reminds me of the different moods you get at different locations within an urban environment. Most are pretty gloomy moods to me because I prefer nature more than concrete jungles.
Thanks for listening
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