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YUGE!! Aussie Court Rules Mandatory Jabs Violate Free & Informed Consent & Therefore Break The Law
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161 views • September 30, 2021
Australian Member of Parliament, Tanya Davis, is reading from a ruling that was just handed down from Fair Work Commission's decision that declares mandatory jabs as a condition of employment to be against the law. The ruling states that politicians pushing for mandatory "vaccinations" are not doing so to protect public health.
This ruling will effectively have the effect of ending Covid-Tyranny in Australia, and hopefully be the first legal victory that'll initiate a domino effect that will bring this nightmare to an end around the world.
[2021] FWCFB 6015 FAIR WORK COMMISSION DECISION
https://www.fwc.gov.au/documents/decisionssigned/html/2021fwcfb6015.htm
This ruling will effectively have the effect of ending Covid-Tyranny in Australia, and hopefully be the first legal victory that'll initiate a domino effect that will bring this nightmare to an end around the world.
[2021] FWCFB 6015 FAIR WORK COMMISSION DECISION
https://www.fwc.gov.au/documents/decisionssigned/html/2021fwcfb6015.htm
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