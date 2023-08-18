Create New Account
Maui Woman Provides Disturbing Boots-On-The-Ground Lahaina Update
Maui Woman Provides Disturbing Boots-On-The-Ground Maui Wildfire Update (08/15/23)

She says the truth is not being shown and she asks Everyone please keep sharing this...

After a week, no help has arrived. The military base is 30 min away, they have not been deployed to help. Unimaginable Crisis and horrific lack of response.


https://rumble.com/v38dzqm-maui-woman-provides-disturbing-boots-on-the-ground-maui-wildfire-update-081.html


hawaiisuppliesrescuesearchlahainamaui firesresponse time

