Planet Lockdown

You either have to go with the Covidian Cult and continue following the Judas Goats who are currently leading humanity towards a Technocratic system of global enslavement, from which there will soon be no escape, or you have to face the horror that is The Truth of what's really happening. That's what Catherine Austin Fitts offers you in this great video--The Truth. She boils it all down, and gives you a bird's eye view of this giant, worldwide COVID-19 PSYOP and Globalist takeover operation that we're living through right now. She's no lightweight either, folks. She's the former Assistant Secretary of HUD during the Clinton administration, and a world-renowned economist and author. So, she knows what she's talking about. To put it simply, you'd be wise to listen to her analysis, and heed her warnings to humanity.My sites...CIA-Hatched Socialist Media Sites...