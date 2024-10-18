© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
DoD Authorizes Lethal Force Against Americans
https://banned.video/watch?id=6712c2d8dfec1e7e8e8debb3
Greg Reese
Live free or die
https://gregreese.substack.com/
Government officials are threatening to not certify a Trump 2024 win
Effective on September 27th, 2024, DoD Directive 5240.01, states in section three-point-three, that “Defense Intelligence Components may provide personnel to assist a Federal department or agency, including a Federal law enforcement agency, or a State or local law enforcement agency when lives are in danger”
Authorization for lethal force simply requires the approval of the Secretary of Defense, and would provide, “Assistance in responding with assets with potential for lethality, or any situation in which it is reasonably foreseeable that providing the requested assistance may involve the use of force that is likely to result in lethal force, including death or serious bodily injury.”