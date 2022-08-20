© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gnews.org/post/p1b0y5fe6
08/20/2022 According to WION, in order to bolster its defenses, secure the Black Sea region and boost NATO presence in South Eastern Europe, NATO is building a military base in the heart of Romania