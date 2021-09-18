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Another Border Invasion, A Clinton/DNC Arrest & A Pastor That Just Won't Back Down
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20 views • September 18, 2021
This week, we have seen a lot of stuff, but a couple of stories I highlight in this episode of The Sons Of Liberty morning show are quite interesting. We've seen an attorney for the Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton be arrested for lying in the Russia Probe. We have also seen an amassing of nearly 10,000 immigrants on the border of Texas, most of them Haitians. And we have seen a pastor from Canada who just will not give in to the beast in Canada. Be aware, be awake and be encouraged in this episode.
See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/another-border-invasion-a-clinton-dnc-arrest-a-pastor-that-just-wont-back-down-video/
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/another-border-invasion-a-clinton-dnc-arrest-a-pastor-that-just-wont-back-down-video/
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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