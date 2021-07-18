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This Is A Multiple-Warhead Bombshell - David E. Martin Testifies At The German Corona Inquiry Committee July 9th, 2021
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1300 views • July 18, 2021
MIRRORED from xelzbrod - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ihjNDf32_Ac
This is a multiple-warhead bombshell: Intelligence analyst David E. Martin has been checking the patent files concerning SARS-CoV2 and found out ... damn, listen to the guy yourself. If this turns out to be true there can be no more doubt about what the hell is going on.
The German Corona Inquiry Committee has been formed in July 2020 and heard almost 150 scientists, experts, researchers, witnesses and victims in 60 five-hour sessions. (https://corona-ausschuss.de/en/)
The Fauci/COVID-19 Dossier
https://corona-ausschuss.de/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/FauciDossierWordFileText.pdf
Houston Methodist COVID-19
https://corona-ausschuss.de/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/Houston-Methodist-COVID-19-Injections-and-Lawyers.pdf
SARS CoV Patent Corpus Lit Review
https://corona-ausschuss.de/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/SARS-CoV-Patent-Corpus-Lit-Review-online.pdf
This is a multiple-warhead bombshell: Intelligence analyst David E. Martin has been checking the patent files concerning SARS-CoV2 and found out ... damn, listen to the guy yourself. If this turns out to be true there can be no more doubt about what the hell is going on.
The German Corona Inquiry Committee has been formed in July 2020 and heard almost 150 scientists, experts, researchers, witnesses and victims in 60 five-hour sessions. (https://corona-ausschuss.de/en/)
The Fauci/COVID-19 Dossier
https://corona-ausschuss.de/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/FauciDossierWordFileText.pdf
Houston Methodist COVID-19
https://corona-ausschuss.de/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/Houston-Methodist-COVID-19-Injections-and-Lawyers.pdf
SARS CoV Patent Corpus Lit Review
https://corona-ausschuss.de/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/SARS-CoV-Patent-Corpus-Lit-Review-online.pdf
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