💥It’s a bad day when you end up flying into an FPV drone - instead of the other way around

Adding, in reference to: https://time.com/7327689/trump-israel-gaza-deal-interview-transcript/ :

Trump has publicly admitted that the explosion attacks on pagers used by Hezbollah – widely attributed to Benjamin Netanyahu’s Israel – were conducted “with me directly… with Israel doing the attacks, with the pagers and all that stuff.”

While the statement stops short of a detailed operational confession, it strongly suggests Trump claims direct coordination with Israel on the September 2024 terrorist attack.

"And you know, all of those attacks were done in auspices with, actually, with me directly. You know, with Israel doing the attacks, with the PAGERS and all that stuff. So they had a—look they've been, Israel's been very respectful of this country. And they let me know everything. And sometimes I'd say no, and they'd be respectful of that, but Obama treated Israel so badly."

So much more to unpack here from Trump's Time Magazine Interview:

"Right now they're killing gangs that we’re sort of finding out."

➡️Trump once again admits that he knows Hamas is not harming "innocent civilians" but instead is trying to get a hold on the Israeli-back gangs in Gaza and is therefore not breakign the ceasefire.

"You know, I stopped him, because he would have just kept going."

➡️He literally did keep going and he's bombing Lebanon right now.

"I actually told the emir, this was one of the things that brought us all together..."

➡️Israel bombing Qatar, a major non-NATO ally, was good actually because it brought everyone together for Trump's party in Egypt.

"He had to stop because the world was going to stop him."

➡️They clearly couldn't, and you know that.

"You would have thought they would have sacrificed the hostages in order to keep going, right?"

➡️They literally did. Two days after October 7.





from @DDGeopolitics