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💥💥 ΜΥΣΤΙΚΗ ΣΥΜΦΩΝΙΑ ΒΟΜΒΑ... ΠΑΓΩΣΑΝ ΤΑ ΚΟΙΤΑΣΜΑΤΑ ΤΗΣ ΚΡΗΤΗΣ ΚΑΙ ΤΑ 12 ΝΑΥΤΙΚΑ ΜΙΛΙΑ....
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5355 views • July 24, 2020
ΔΕΙΤΕ ΚΑΙ... Ἡ μυστική συμφωνία τοῦ Βερολίνου γιά ἀναστολή ἐρευνῶν στό Αἰγαῖο
https://ellinotourkika.gr/mystiki-symfonia-to-verolinoy-gia-nastoli-reyn-n-sto-a-ga-o
«Πάγωσαν» τα 12 ναυτικά μίλια και τα κοιτάσματα της Κρήτης Με μυστική συμφωνία «αποκλιμάκωσης». ...
ΔΩΣΑΜΕ... ΔΩΣΑΜΕ.... ?? ....
Αναμετάδοση από
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxM4X4WfNGINcy4YRMFZbXw
https://ellinotourkika.gr/mystiki-symfonia-to-verolinoy-gia-nastoli-reyn-n-sto-a-ga-o
«Πάγωσαν» τα 12 ναυτικά μίλια και τα κοιτάσματα της Κρήτης Με μυστική συμφωνία «αποκλιμάκωσης». ...
ΔΩΣΑΜΕ... ΔΩΣΑΜΕ.... ?? ....
Αναμετάδοση από
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxM4X4WfNGINcy4YRMFZbXw
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