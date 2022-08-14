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Why did They REALLY Raid Trump's Mar-O-Lago Home, with Such Force
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Recharge Freedom
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766 views • August 14, 2022

AG Merrick Garland personally approved the search warrant for Donald Trump's home in Maro-O-Lago. They claim that it was nuclear codes according to leaks given to the Washington Post, which of course they allowed Trump to maintain for a year and a half. The more conspiratorial theory as to why they might have raided the former President's home, what is two precipitating violence so that they would have an excuse for another January 6 type inquiry. MY CHANNEL ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom , join me there. Link to $10 extra bitcoin when you buy $100: https://www.coinbase.com/join/bireck_4 send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers! YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more

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leftistsviolencefbidonald trumpconspiracy theoryconspiracymagaus politicsfbi raidright wing extremistmerrick garlandjanuary 6mar-o-lagodonald trump paradenuclear codestrump nuclear codestrump search warranttrump affidavit
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