Why did They REALLY Raid Trump's Mar-O-Lago Home, with Such Force

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AG Merrick Garland personally approved the search warrant for Donald Trump's home in Maro-O-Lago. They claim that it was nuclear codes according to leaks given to the Washington Post, which of course they allowed Trump to maintain for a year and a half. The more conspiratorial theory as to why they might have raided the former President's home, what is two precipitating violence so that they would have an excuse for another January 6 type inquiry.
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