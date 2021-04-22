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Apostasy Update: Does the U.N Plan to Rule the World?
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50 views • April 22, 2021
Full Apostasy Update Series: https://www.thebereancall.org/apostasy-update
Original Program: https://www.thebereancall.org/content/apostasy-update-17-does-un-plan-rule-world
Earth Day Booklet by Carl Teichrib: https://store.thebereancall.org/shop/product/ltp74-earth-day-and-a-total-transformation-for-a-post-christian-world-39023?category=53
Free eBook: https://davehunt.org
Now, it’s not often that they use the term “mother goddess,” they’ll use the term Mother Earth, or they’ll say Gaia, because Gaia is the Greek goddess of the mother. She is the mother goddess of the world in terms of the Greek pantheon. But back in 1970 when the first Earth Day took place, and it was a teach-in first, approximately 20 million Americans participated in it. Literally tens of thousands of high school and university students were given the Environmental Handbook, which was prepared specifically for that event. And as you go through it, you realize very quickly, first of all, Christianity is to blame. It brings that out. It brings that out loud and clear. Then it offers alternatives for how to rebuild a religion or restructure a religion, and it is to adopt Eastern concepts, Eastern beliefs. And to put our service now not towards God or the Creator, not towards that. Our service and our loyalty, our allegiance, is now to the earth.
Our main website: www.thebereancall.org
Store: store.thebereancall.org
Download our app: www.thebereancall.org/app
Original Program: https://www.thebereancall.org/content/apostasy-update-17-does-un-plan-rule-world
Earth Day Booklet by Carl Teichrib: https://store.thebereancall.org/shop/product/ltp74-earth-day-and-a-total-transformation-for-a-post-christian-world-39023?category=53
Free eBook: https://davehunt.org
Now, it’s not often that they use the term “mother goddess,” they’ll use the term Mother Earth, or they’ll say Gaia, because Gaia is the Greek goddess of the mother. She is the mother goddess of the world in terms of the Greek pantheon. But back in 1970 when the first Earth Day took place, and it was a teach-in first, approximately 20 million Americans participated in it. Literally tens of thousands of high school and university students were given the Environmental Handbook, which was prepared specifically for that event. And as you go through it, you realize very quickly, first of all, Christianity is to blame. It brings that out. It brings that out loud and clear. Then it offers alternatives for how to rebuild a religion or restructure a religion, and it is to adopt Eastern concepts, Eastern beliefs. And to put our service now not towards God or the Creator, not towards that. Our service and our loyalty, our allegiance, is now to the earth.
Our main website: www.thebereancall.org
Store: store.thebereancall.org
Download our app: www.thebereancall.org/app
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