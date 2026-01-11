BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Episode #116 - Awakening Without the Woo: Teresa Wornstaff on Soul Guidance & Conscious Leadership
The Conscious Man 7 Podcast
The Conscious Man 7 Podcast
11 followers
0
3 views • 3 days ago

What if spirituality didn’t require escaping modern life, but mastering it?


In this deep, thought-provoking episode of The Conscious Man 7 Podcast, Todd Cave sits down with Teresa Wornstaff, a high-level intuitive, conscious business mentor, and author of Manual for Humanity, to explore how soul-level guidance, awareness, and purpose can be integrated into everyday decisions, leadership, and modern living without the woo.


With over 30 years in corporate leadership and decades of experience mentoring individuals and organisations, Teresa bridges the worlds of spirituality and conscious business with clarity, grounded wisdom, and practical tools you can actually use.


In this conversation, you’ll discover:


🔹 How to connect with soul-level guidance and trust it in real-world decision-making

🔹 What conscious leadership really looks like inside modern business

🔹 Why personal growth doesn’t need to be chaotic, disruptive, or painful

🔹 Practical ways to align daily actions with higher purpose

🔹 How elevating individual awareness contributes to global transformation

🔹 Insights from Manual for Humanity that apply to men, women, and conscious communities today


This episode is for seekers, leaders, entrepreneurs, and anyone who knows there’s more to life, and wants to live it with intention, clarity, and grace.


✨ Join the Community, support us and get ad-free episodes + exclusive content on Patreon or Locals:


👉🏽 Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/theconsciousman7podcast

👉🏽 Locals - https://theconsciousman7.locals.com/


🌐 Connect with Teresa via any of the links below:


Website - https://teresawornstaff.com/

Book - A Manual for Humanity - https://amzn.to/4aSrm6q

Book - Workbook for Wisdom - https://amzn.to/3NdSO4L

LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/in/teresa-wornstaff/

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/teresawornstaff/

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/teresa.wornstaff

TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@teresawornstaff?lang=en

YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/@teresawornstaff

Trust Circle - free every Tues at 9 am Pacific - https://us02web.zoom.us/j/3674445962

Soul Contract or Divine Healing session - https://teresawornstaff.kit.com/products/divine-healing-or-soul-contract-reading

Align the Forces That Create Your Reality - https://teresawornstaff.kit.com/products/create-clarity-the-power-trilogy


🌐 Connect with me via any of the links below:


Spreaker - https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/the-conscious-man-7-podcast--6174786


Fountain - https://fountain.fm/show/1Tgn3yHym3UmGUQecY8B


Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/todd.cave.790


Instagram - @adriano_246 - https://www.instagram.com/adriano_246/

@theconsciousman7podcast - https://www.instagram.com/theconsciousman7podcast/


Twitter/X - @adriano_246 - https://x.com/adriano_246


Todd & Me Merch - https://amzn.to/4dcZFTD (US)

https://amzn.to/3LuBKGG (UK and Europe)


Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/theconsciousman7podcast


Locals - https://theconsciousman7.locals.com/


Email - [email protected]


Bitcoin address - The Conscious Man 7 Tip Jar - bc1q39w4ah4aklfnxf8knjpheqsp7hjddjegyq2c20


📢 Get your Orgonite at The Chembow - https://www.thechembow.com/

Use coupon code "𝗖𝗠𝟳" at the checkout to get 10% off your order


***Disclaimer: As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.


👉🏽 If this conversation resonates, like, subscribe, and share it with someone who needs to hear it.


🚩 SHARE this episode with someone who needs to hear this conversation and leave a comment with your biggest take away.


✨ Please don’t forget to give the podcast a like because that helps us to be recommended in the algorithms and help us bring conscious content to more people waking up around the world! 🌎

