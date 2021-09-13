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TASA - Aug 30, 2021 - 15) For God sake, if you haven't taken the Jab don't take it! - Justice Anna Webinar
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71 views • September 13, 2021
Don't take the "Vaccine" It's a death shot. If you already took it, watch this video and write down what Justice Anna is taking about in terms if anti-oxidant nano technology. It works like a carbon filter in the fish tank, collects radicals and nano harmful particles such as Graphene oxide and hopefully through them out of the body. For more: https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/
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