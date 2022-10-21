Facts To Counter The New Yorker's Disinformation Campaign

https://gnews.org/articles/481132
Summary：In his Grand Live Broadcast on October 19, Miles Guo talked about a recent article published by The New Yorker that completely confuses right and wrong with fabricated disinformation, saying that the best weapon to counter the disinformation campaign of the Chinese Communist Party is to expose the truth.
