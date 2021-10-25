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This is why people are worried about La Palma...[TSUNAMI EAST COAST, FLORIDA, ALL UNDERWATER 2012]
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391 views • October 25, 2021
This is why people are worried about La Palma...[TSUNAMI EAST COAST, FLORIDA, ALL UNDERWATER 2012]
🌊WARNING🌊 LA PALMA TSUNAMI EAST COAST, FLORIDA, ALL UNDERWATER 2012 VISION BILL LARKINhttps://www.bitchute.com/video/WxVg0WCoVqBk/
THE LA PALMA VOLCANO IS BEING MANIPULATED TRYING TO SPLIT THE ISLAND CAUSE A MASSIVE TSUNAMI
https://www.roxytube.com/v/vhN16a
PLEASE GO TO THIS LINK OF THE EMSC YOURSELF AND ZOOM IN ON LA PALMA
https://www.emsc-csem.org/Earthquake/Map/gmap.php
BULLETIN: EVIDENCE THAT LAPALMA ERUPTION & EARTHQUAKES ARE ARTIFICIAL ATTACK!
https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/world/bulletin-evidence-that-lapalma-earthquakes-are-artificial-attack
🌊WARNING🌊 LA PALMA TSUNAMI EAST COAST, FLORIDA, ALL UNDERWATER 2012 VISION BILL LARKINhttps://www.bitchute.com/video/WxVg0WCoVqBk/
THE LA PALMA VOLCANO IS BEING MANIPULATED TRYING TO SPLIT THE ISLAND CAUSE A MASSIVE TSUNAMI
https://www.roxytube.com/v/vhN16a
PLEASE GO TO THIS LINK OF THE EMSC YOURSELF AND ZOOM IN ON LA PALMA
https://www.emsc-csem.org/Earthquake/Map/gmap.php
BULLETIN: EVIDENCE THAT LAPALMA ERUPTION & EARTHQUAKES ARE ARTIFICIAL ATTACK!
https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/world/bulletin-evidence-that-lapalma-earthquakes-are-artificial-attack
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