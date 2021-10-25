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⁣This is why people are worried about La Palma...[TSUNAMI EAST COAST, FLORIDA, ALL UNDERWATER 2012]
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⁣This is why people are worried about La Palma...[TSUNAMI EAST COAST, FLORIDA, ALL UNDERWATER 2012]
🌊WARNING🌊 LA PALMA TSUNAMI EAST COAST, FLORIDA, ALL UNDERWATER 2012 VISION BILL LARKINhttps://www.bitchute.com/video/WxVg0WCoVqBk/
THE LA PALMA VOLCANO IS BEING MANIPULATED TRYING TO SPLIT THE ISLAND CAUSE A MASSIVE TSUNAMI
https://www.roxytube.com/v/vhN16a
⁣PLEASE GO TO THIS LINK OF THE EMSC YOURSELF AND ZOOM IN ON LA PALMA
https://www.emsc-csem.org/Earthquake/Map/gmap.php
BULLETIN: EVIDENCE THAT LAPALMA ERUPTION & EARTHQUAKES ARE ARTIFICIAL ATTACK!
https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/world/bulletin-evidence-that-lapalma-earthquakes-are-artificial-attack
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vaccineselectioncontrolmediamsmfraudmockingbirdmkultrasheeplemindcontrolauditnanotech
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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