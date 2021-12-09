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(NEW) TARGETED INSPIRATIONS
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162 views • December 09, 2021
# target individuals # gangstalking # persecution
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Lady Catherine Sept and Dr. Ralph Sept Sr. Ministries breaks down Love " for 12 - 9- 2021
MORE POWERFUL VIDEOS
"1. Frequency Disruptor Plus Visual Relaxer #electronic Harassment #Targeted Individuals #gangstalking
https://youtu.be/C8YWuAeODmo
2. We Have To Fight As Hard As The Enemy PART 2 REMASTERED #Targeted individuals #gangstalking
https://youtu.be/vJhauQX1XyA
3.Where is God ?? (Remastered) #Persecution #Targeted Individuals #Gang stalking
https://youtu.be/pI3ShKWM5rs
4.Sign Of The Beast, New World Order, THE PLANS THEY HAVE FOR YOU, Depopulation #targeted individuals
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1. Our Radio Show Dr. Ralph Sept Sr. International Ministries Radio: 24 Hours of inspirational and uplifting Christian Music.
https://zeno.fm/radio/drralphseptsr-international-ministries-radio/
2. Our Podcast : Dr. Ralph Sept Sr International Ministries Podcast: New Videos Bi Weekly. and Past episodes in our Christian Library for whatever problem your are experiencing.
https://zeno.fm/podcast/drralphseptsr-international-ministries-podcast/
Please Subscribe and hit the Notification Button
Lady Catherine Sept and Dr. Ralph Sept Sr. Ministries breaks down Love " for 12 - 9- 2021
MORE POWERFUL VIDEOS
"1. Frequency Disruptor Plus Visual Relaxer #electronic Harassment #Targeted Individuals #gangstalking
https://youtu.be/C8YWuAeODmo
2. We Have To Fight As Hard As The Enemy PART 2 REMASTERED #Targeted individuals #gangstalking
https://youtu.be/vJhauQX1XyA
3.Where is God ?? (Remastered) #Persecution #Targeted Individuals #Gang stalking
https://youtu.be/pI3ShKWM5rs
4.Sign Of The Beast, New World Order, THE PLANS THEY HAVE FOR YOU, Depopulation #targeted individuals
https://youtu.be/FPaHLkvLrQA
5.Persecution The Power To Endure #Target Individuals #Gangstalking #Persecution
https://youtu.be/bkaNzKpZlNY
1. Our Radio Show Dr. Ralph Sept Sr. International Ministries Radio: 24 Hours of inspirational and uplifting Christian Music.
https://zeno.fm/radio/drralphseptsr-international-ministries-radio/
2. Our Podcast : Dr. Ralph Sept Sr International Ministries Podcast: New Videos Bi Weekly. and Past episodes in our Christian Library for whatever problem your are experiencing.
https://zeno.fm/podcast/drralphseptsr-international-ministries-podcast/
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