The Art of War Is Being Waged Through Our Economy | Andy Schectman

See exclusives at https://SarahWestall.Substack.com

*

Protect your assets with a company you can trust - Get the private & better price list - Go to https://SarahWestall.com/MilesFranklin

*

MUST Sign up as a VIP to see certain peptides like Retatrutide at https://limitlesslifenootropics.com/vip-club-registration/?uid=116&oid=1&affid=10134

*

Purchase the most effective weight peptide available, Next Generation GLP-1 Retatrutide - use code Sarah to save 15%: https://www.limitlesslifenootropics.com/product/retatrutide-ha/?ref=vbWRE3J

*

Buy Exercise Mimicking & Muscle Building Peptide SLU-PP-332 at https://www.limitlesslifenootropics.com/product/slu-pp-332-250mcg-60-capsules/?ref=vbWRE3J - Use code Sarah to save 15%

*

See the Peptide stack for weight loss stack in the Ultimate Peptide Guide for Weight Loss and Muscle Preservation. This guide provides common dosages and guidance on the peptide stack used by Sarah: https://sarahwestall.substack.com/p/the-ultimate-peptide-guide-for-weight

*

Economic analyst and President of Miles Franklin, Andy Schectman, returns to the program to discuss how the principles of The Art of War can extend far beyond the battlefield and into today's global economy.

-

At first glance, it may seem unusual to compare price manipulation, monetary policy, and economic strategy to the tactics of war. Andy explains why he believes these are not separate concepts at all. Instead, he argues that markets, currencies, and financial systems have become strategic tools that nations use to advance geopolitical objectives without firing a shot.

-

Throughout our conversation, we examine the role of price suppression, market intervention, central banks, and shifting global alliances, along with the incentives that may be driving these actions. Andy shares why he believes understanding these strategies is essential for investors trying to make sense of today's increasingly complex economic landscape.

-

This discussion goes beyond precious metals and market analysis. It explores the intersection of economics, geopolitics, and strategy, offering a different perspective on how financial systems can be used as instruments of power in an increasingly competitive world.

-

Protect your assets with a company you can trust - Get the private & better price list - Go to https://SarahWestall.com/MilesFranklin

*

MUSIC CREDITS: Down to the Wire – Nonstop Producer Series: Broad Media Internet License

*

Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

*

Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further