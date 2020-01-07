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Lesung: Ich bin eine Nomadin - Mein Leben für die Freiheit der Frauen
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3 views • January 07, 2020
Eine Lesung ohne Wertung.
"Ich bin eine Nomadin - Mein Leben für die Freiheit der Frauen" von Ayaan Hirsi Ali.
Kapitel II, "Meine Halbschwester", Seite 39-49
Piper Verlag: ISBN 978-3-492-27330-5
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https://saria-delaney.com
https://twitter.com/SariaDelaney
https://minds.com/SariaDelaney
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sariadelaney/
https://patreon.com/SariaDelaney
https://paypal.me/SariaDelaney
_______
Quellen
____________
Hintergrundmusik:
Kevin MacLeod - Laid Back Guitars
Laid Back Guitars by Kevin MacLeod is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution license (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/)
Source: https://incompetech.com/music/royalty-free/index.html?isrc=USUAN1100181
Artist: http://incompetech.com/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OOiBVpyOdRc
Kevin MacLeod - Reminiscing
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FNjlvBUWz1s
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/
Kevin MacLeod - Pride
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gnajGhO9FdQ
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/
Huma-Huma - Pachabelly
https://youtu.be/87ZE7VB8Ofk
Kevin MacLeod - Wounded
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B5eNhrAjyhs
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/
Bilder:
Auftragsarbeiten
https://www.pexels.com
https://pixabay.com
Bewegte Bilder:
Auftragsarbeiten
AA VFX
https://www.youtube.com/user/dvdangor2011
https://pixabay.com
"Ich bin eine Nomadin - Mein Leben für die Freiheit der Frauen" von Ayaan Hirsi Ali.
Kapitel II, "Meine Halbschwester", Seite 39-49
Piper Verlag: ISBN 978-3-492-27330-5
____________
https://saria-delaney.com
https://twitter.com/SariaDelaney
https://minds.com/SariaDelaney
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sariadelaney/
https://patreon.com/SariaDelaney
https://paypal.me/SariaDelaney
_______
Quellen
____________
Hintergrundmusik:
Kevin MacLeod - Laid Back Guitars
Laid Back Guitars by Kevin MacLeod is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution license (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/)
Source: https://incompetech.com/music/royalty-free/index.html?isrc=USUAN1100181
Artist: http://incompetech.com/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OOiBVpyOdRc
Kevin MacLeod - Reminiscing
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FNjlvBUWz1s
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/
Kevin MacLeod - Pride
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gnajGhO9FdQ
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/
Huma-Huma - Pachabelly
https://youtu.be/87ZE7VB8Ofk
Kevin MacLeod - Wounded
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B5eNhrAjyhs
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/
Bilder:
Auftragsarbeiten
https://www.pexels.com
https://pixabay.com
Bewegte Bilder:
Auftragsarbeiten
AA VFX
https://www.youtube.com/user/dvdangor2011
https://pixabay.com
Keywords
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