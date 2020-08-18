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Health Department Agricultural COVID Testing Rollout, "Proximity Tracers"
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7 views • August 18, 2020
Erie County Department of Health rolls out COVID-19 testing program for migrant farm workers. “Proximity tracers” become utilized by some construction companies out-of-state. Food supply shortage concerns discussed. Erie County Comptroller fires back at Eden COVID secrecy scandal. “The Great Reset”. Davos Globalists’ investments in fake meat spurs conflict-of-interest concerns.
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