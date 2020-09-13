BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Government Lawsuit: Environmental Warfare Whistleblower Testimony, Letter to Joint Chiefs of Staff
What is happening
What is happening
9780 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
68 views • September 13, 2020
Sarah Westall

Jonathan Davis, climate physicist and activist, joins the program to discuss the ongoing lawsuit against the “Crown” and the Canadian government for undisclosed military aerial spraying and environmental modification programs dating back decades. We also discuss the Letter to the United States Joint Chiefs of Staff addressing the serious issues of Environmental Warfare from Dr. Mark Whiteside, the medical director for the Florida Department of Health and Dr. Marvin Herndon from Transdyne Corporation. The letter gives an overview to the Joint Chiefs of Staff on the immediate dangers of environmental warfare that has been waged against the people of the world. Learn more about this case at https://aerialdischargeclassactioncanada.com/

See the Letter to the United States Joint Chiefs of Staff on my Patreon Channel @ https://Patreon.com/SarahWestall

Get your $5 full size bottle of PureBody Extra Strength to detox and remove heavy metals at https://cutt.ly/PureBodyTrial - It's never been more important to remove the heavy metals and toxins at the cellular level.

Trial ends September 14th 2020 - You can still get your Pure Body Zeolite detox and much more at https://Grow.TheGoodInside.com

Consider supporting my Patreon and see exclusive interviews and discounts on amazing products at https://Patreon.com/SarahWestall

Support this channel by supporting my affiliates. Get C60 gel caps, Tetrogen fat fighting, and more at https://SarahWestall.com/Shop

Support Sheriff Mack & the CSPOA - Donate @ https://SheriffFund.com
Note: if you get an error, use this direct link: https://constitutional-sheriffs-and-peace-officers-association.snwbll.com/giving-portal

Follow me on Twitter @ https://twitter.com/westall_sarahw

Censorship is serious. To stay informed of all the latest episodes, sign up for my weekly newsletter @ http://SarahWestall.com

MUSIC CREDITS: "The Battle of 1066" by Patrick Patrikios - licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio

Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further and come to their own conclusions."
Keywords
chemtrailsclimate changetestimonyweathercrowncanadawhistleblowermodificationenvironmental warfaresarah westallmilitary aerial sprayingjonathan davischiefs of staffgovernment lawsuit
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
War Department Prepares FORTRESS America Plan for 90-Day Homeland War Survival

War Department Prepares FORTRESS America Plan for 90-Day Homeland War Survival

Douglas Harrington
Japan&#8217;s Emergency Appeal Is a Wake-Up Call: Every Japanese Citizen Should Be a Prepper

Japan’s Emergency Appeal Is a Wake-Up Call: Every Japanese Citizen Should Be a Prepper

Mike Adams
Why You Will Survive the Coming Chaos (Even If You&#8217;re Not Fully Prepared)

Why You Will Survive the Coming Chaos (Even If You’re Not Fully Prepared)

Mike Adams
Heirloom seeds: A practical addition to any emergency preparedness plan

Heirloom seeds: A practical addition to any emergency preparedness plan

HRS Editors
The Pentagon&#8217;s 90-Day Doomsday Plan Should Be Your Wake-Up Call

The Pentagon’s 90-Day Doomsday Plan Should Be Your Wake-Up Call

Mike Adams
Prepping with foldable solar panels: The emergency power source that keeps you connected when SHTF

Prepping with foldable solar panels: The emergency power source that keeps you connected when SHTF

HRS Editors
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy