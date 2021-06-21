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Scarcity to Abundance
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104 views • June 21, 2021
The Language of Value: Chapter 4 Making the Transition to Information Currency
An overview and quick guide on how to get started using technology, some recommended applications, and managing tips needed to open cryptocurrency wallets and accounts. How tokenizing provides the ability to leverage and capitalizing assets and how we can move into a new economic paradigm from scarcity to abundance.
The Language of Value
by Virginia Robertson
Business Expert Press, Publisher
Chapter 4 Overview
[email protected]
#economics #information #currency #cryptocurrency #blockchain #data #freedom #trade #liberty #barter #crypto #itembanc #money #value
An overview and quick guide on how to get started using technology, some recommended applications, and managing tips needed to open cryptocurrency wallets and accounts. How tokenizing provides the ability to leverage and capitalizing assets and how we can move into a new economic paradigm from scarcity to abundance.
The Language of Value
by Virginia Robertson
Business Expert Press, Publisher
Chapter 4 Overview
[email protected]
#economics #information #currency #cryptocurrency #blockchain #data #freedom #trade #liberty #barter #crypto #itembanc #money #value
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