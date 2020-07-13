Huge Avalanche of New Bankruptcies Have Just Been Unleashed

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Two months ago, we said that it was just a matter of time before a "biblical" wave of bankruptcies was about to be unleashed on the US as a result of the coronavirus pandemic..-
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