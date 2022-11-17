BRAZIL - DICTATORS - COMMUNIST - OPRESSED PEOPLE

Tens of Millions Brazilians thought all country Protest Election Fraud
– PRESIDENT Bolsonaro to Annul the Steal!
https://www.brighteon.com/604d81fa-f254-4ba2-9d55-4f2b4d9ac5d7
16-11-2022
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.