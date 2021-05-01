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4/30/2021 -- Large M6.8 Earthquake strikes coast of Japan near Fukushima -- No tsunami warnings
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240 views • May 01, 2021
The warned area in Japan has now been hit by a noteworthy M6.8 earthquake. As expected for this week, we have returned back up to near M7.0 level activity.
The warning was issued for Tokyo to Fukushima prefecture (warning issued yesterday April 29, 2021 while live on twitch https://twitch.tv/dutchsinseofficial) in front of a live audience of about 400 people.
Shared from and subscribe to:
Dutch Sinse
https://www.youtube.com/c/DutchsinseOriginal/videos
Twitch
https://www.twitch.tv/dutchsinseofficial
The warning was issued for Tokyo to Fukushima prefecture (warning issued yesterday April 29, 2021 while live on twitch https://twitch.tv/dutchsinseofficial) in front of a live audience of about 400 people.
Shared from and subscribe to:
Dutch Sinse
https://www.youtube.com/c/DutchsinseOriginal/videos
Twitch
https://www.twitch.tv/dutchsinseofficial
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