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HISTORICAL DOCUMENTARY : Deadly plague of 1918 | Spanish Flu
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32 views • June 16, 2020
Historical documentary about 1918 Swine Flu or Spanish Flu and the role of World War I in spreading the disease among troops making it into a worldwide plague of devastating proportions. The video covers where it began, how and where it spread, the symptoms, how it affected America and whether it could happen again. The music is “Blood and Ivory Keys” by 19between. Used with Permission.
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