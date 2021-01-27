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Documental MADRE VACUNA
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820 views • January 27, 2021
Esta es la primera parte del esperado Documental "MADRE VACUNA". Durante el pasado año 2020, millones de personas se han cuestionado "hechos incontestables", como la fiabilidad y seguridad de las vacunas. Este trabajo tiene como columna vertebral a dos Madres. Sus realidades más allá de ningún interés económico. ¿Quién mejor que una Madre para decir La Verdad?
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