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Marxist Democrat Assault: Don’t Get Mad, Get Even – Ledger Report 1145
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62 views • July 27, 2021
Cuomo, Newsom, Biden et.al. are working in unison to attack our sacred constitutional rights to life, liberty and happiness. Freedom is under assault! Now is the time to focus like we did in 2009/2010. We need to re-ignite the flame of the Tea Party movement, only this time smarter and more strategic: 1776. Graham Ledger speaks with Clay Clark and the role his Reawaken America Tour is playing in this effort to organize and push back against this Marxist attack.
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