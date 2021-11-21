© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Operation Scorpio #89 - 20 November 21 - Guests: Mike Gaddy + Daryl Wayne
Follow
0
Share
Report
114 views • November 21, 2021
The Rebel Madman Mike Gaddy & the Mad Rebellious Retired Pilot Daryl Wayne join Scorpio & Giuseppe for a discussion on the latest globalist insanity and communist traitorality. A proposal for a mass migration of certain tribe to Jupiter received unanimous thumbs up.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.