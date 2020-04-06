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Victory Garden? Govt Bans Seed Sales as “Non-Essential”
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44 views • April 06, 2020
With food shortages being created by government fiat — closing retailers, banning restaurants from selling groceries and forcing dairy producers to destroy milk — some are trying to grow their own. But some governments, like Vermont, don’t like that
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