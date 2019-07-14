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Billy Crone - Attack of the Drones Skynet is Coming
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49 views • July 14, 2019
Tonight we’ll be interviewing our special guest Pastor Billy Crone. We’ll be discussing his new documentary on Drones and Artificial Intelligence. If you’ve never given a thought to these concepts, you’ll find out that it’s time to wake up. The merging of artificial intelligence and machines has already begun. The evidence has been documented and the technological war has already started. Corporations, military complexes, and world governments are preparing for the next wave in the advancement of technology. The same concepts that are in the “Terminator” movies have been in development for a long time. Science Fiction has become reality. Join us for this discussion so that you too can be ready for the rise of this development, and what it means for the Human Race.
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Our Website:
http://www.dontletthemburn.com
Support us on:
Teespring: https://teespring.com/stores/dont-let-them-burn-store?aid=marketplace
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/dontletthemburn
Paypal: https://www.paypal.me/dontletthemburn
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