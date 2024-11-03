Faithful Saints Are Being Removed From The Earth Leaving The Fearful

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Will you be a disciple of Christ?
Luke 18:8
King James Version Version
8 I tell you that he will avenge them speedily. Nevertheless when the Son of man cometh, shall he find faith on the earth?
How hard was it for Daniel to remain faithful to God?
How hard was it for John the Baptist to remain faithful to God?
How hard was it for Elijah to remain faithful to God?