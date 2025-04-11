5 Keys to Better Vision Q&R (Timestamps Below)

00:00:14 - Do you have any particular lightbulb brands you could recommend?

00:01:14 - Any suggestions for Binocular Vision Dysfunction (BVD) that many ADHD-ers have?

00:01:32 - Concussion and misalignment of cranial phones in my case (BVD)

00:04:36 - I have Posterior Vitreous Detachment on the right eye. I have floaters & flashes of light. I went to an eye doctor 8 months ago, & I do not have a retina detachment. Would red light therapy help? Open to all suggestions.

00:07:18 - Why wasn’t grass-fed organic liver added to the nutrition list? I thought this was straight retinol, and no conversion needed like beta-carotene, making it one of the best food sources for eye health. Is there a reason it wasn't on the list?

00:08:08 - I’ve had eye floaters for about 3 years now. It made me deeply depressed and changed me as a person. I miss me. The old me. Also, I have bloating after eating for about 5 years now to the point where I look like I'm pregnant.





Dr. B VIP website: https://www.drbvip.com/

RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/DrJohnBergmanDC

BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/johnbergman/

ODYSEE: https://odysee.com/@DrJohnBergman:1





Dr. B’s Facebook Fanpage

https://www.facebook.com/drjohnbergman/

Dr. B’s Website

https://drjohnbergman.com/





TikTok

https://www.tiktok.com/@dr.bergmandc

Instagram

https://www.instagram.com/drjohnbergman/





Apple Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/dr-john-bergman-d-c/id1698300636

Spotify

https://open.spotify.com/show/5JxL2dglseqZVGnEhBKLwB





Contact Dr. B's Office to schedule your appointment!

Call: (1) 714-962-5891





HUNTINGTON BEACH CLINIC:

18582 Beach Blvd #22,

Huntington Beach, CA 92648





http://bergmanchiropractic.com





Office Hours:

Mon - Thur 7:00 AM – 5:30 PM

Lunch Break 11:00 AM - 1 PM

Fri - Sun Closed

Public Holidays Closed









MEXICO CLINIC:

Grand Hotel Tijuana

4558 Agua Caliente Blvd. Ste. CC 1B, Tijuana, Mexico





https://www.holisticcare.com/corrective-chiropractic/





Office Hours:

Mon - Fri 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Lunch Break 12:30 PM – 1:30 PM

Sat 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Sun Closed

Public Holidays Closed









American Biodental Center in Tijuana, Mexico:

https://americanbiodental.com









Dr. Bergman D.C. is available for Skype and Phone consultations which you can schedule by using the link below:

https://drjohnbergman.com/booking/





For Media and Business Inquires contact:

[email protected]