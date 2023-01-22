World Economic Forum Exposed

This compilation documentary video exposes the World Economic Forum (WEF) with their own words from Davos, Switzerland. It couples news analysis with real video footage of the cult of "elitist" globalists that make up the World Economic Forum. In it you will see Democrats and RINO's alike all sinisterly conversing about how they are working together to dominate and destroy all things good in this world under the guise of bettering the planet.

Related Links:

- GeoEngineering Watch article, "Living on the Edge of Biological Nature"

https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/living-on-the-edge-of-biological-nature

- WEF YouTube video, "Technologists share visions of our future world"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kWPM9VBcWDA

- WEF video, 2023 "World Economic Forum Annual Meeting"



https://www.weforum.org/events/world-economic-forum-annual-meeting-2023

- 2017 Ted Talk, "The disease-eradicating potential of gene editing"

https://www.ted.com/talks/tal_zaks_the_disease_eradicating_potential_of_gene_editing

