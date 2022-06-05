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Dr. Pierre Gilbert - 1996 - H Παγκόσμια Κυβέρνηση του Αντίχριστου
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1444 views • June 05, 2022
Ο Καναδός καθηγητής θεολογίας Dr. Pierre Gilbert κατά τη διάρκεια μιας διάλεξης το 1996 προειδοποίησε για ένα επερχόμενο υποχρεωτικό εμβόλιο που περιέχει υγρούς κρυστάλλους οι οποίοι, όταν εκτίθενται σε χαμηλές συχνότητες, μετατρέπουν τους εμβολιαζόμενους σε "ζόμπι".
Η ΣΥΝΕΧΕΙΑ ΤΟΥ ΑΡΘΡΟΥ ΕΔΩ: https://bit.ly/3ty3Ync
Η ΣΥΝΕΧΕΙΑ ΤΟΥ ΑΡΘΡΟΥ ΕΔΩ: https://bit.ly/3ty3Ync
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