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David the Good: Survival Gardening - without a Supply Chain! (part two)
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
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200 views • February 09, 2022
Part two of the MEGA interview, as Christian welcomes David the Good to the Ice Age Farmer broadcast to discuss all things survival gardening: how to garden without a supply chain, integrating animals into your homestead, pushing the zone (aka "Ice Age Farming!"), and a deep dive into how David is developing a "Grocery Row Gardening" approach. This is a ridiculously fun conversation and you will not just enjoy it, but learn a few things as well. Let's get our hands dirty!

This one-hour special is PART TWO of the MEGA interview with @The Survival Gardening Channel with David The Good ! Part ONE is here:
https://iceagefarmer.com/dtg

FULL SHOW NOTES: https://www.iceagefarmer.com/2022/02/...

GET OFF YOUTUBE NOW! On TELEGRAM: https://t.me/iceagefarmer
SUBSCRIBE on bitchute: https://bitchute.com/iceagefarmer
On Odysee: https://odysee.com/@iceagefarmer

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- other methods: https://iceagefarmer.com/support

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http://iceagefarmer.com/guilded

The Victory Seed -- easy pamphlet to share:
http://thevictoryseed.org

__

⇒ IAF Wiki - read history, understand cycles, know what's coming:
http://wiki.iceagefarmer.com/wiki/His...
⇒ Maps from previous cycles:
http://wiki.iceagefarmer.com/wiki/Str...

⇒ Join the email list - stay connected:
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*** SUPPORTERS - I recommend (because I use personally) ***

STORED FOOD (+ more) @ MyPatriotSupply:
https://iceagefarmer.com/prep

FREEZE DRY YOUR OWN FOOD (like printing money, but food):
https://iceagefarmer.com/harvestright

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EMP-proof Solar: mention IAF save $250
https://Sol-ark.com

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https://bignuggetfarm.com 10% code: IAF2018


⇒ More books: http://amazon.com/shop/iceagefarmer

⇒ Stored food: http://iceagefarmer.com/prep

___

David's books:

Grow or Die - Survival Gardening: https://amzn.to/3rMe8jm
Grocery Row Gardening: https://amzn.to/3u0Qcvc
Push the Zone (Ice Age Farming!): https://amzn.to/3ADBVpB

___

(0:00) Intro
(1:25) What should I plant?
(7:41) Integrating animals
(17:50) Minimalist Gardening - no Supply Chain
(27:57) Pushing the Zone / Ice Age Farming
(39:39) BONUS: Deep Dive on Grocery Row Gardening
(1:01:07) Final Thoughts

Shared from and subscribe to:
Ice Age Farmer
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCI-Am0t4qQaP_Do9FwMWw3Q
Keywords
censorshiphoaxpreppingagriculturefarmingsurvivalfood shortagesaigenocidenwo1984agenda 21faminesmasksmsm liesfood warsquarantineslockdownscovidplandemiccurfewsthe great resetagroterrorism
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