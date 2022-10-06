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Welcome To Proverbs Club.Listen To And Follow Proverbs.
Proverbs 5:7 (NIV).
7) Now then, my sons, listen to me;
do not turn aside from what I say.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
Proverbs reveal the path to a Godly life.
Learn them and follow them
and your narrow path will become even clearer.
https://pc1.tiny.us/4rz82x23
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