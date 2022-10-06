Welcome To Proverbs Club.Listen To And Follow Proverbs.
Proverbs 5:7 (NIV).
7) Now then, my sons, listen to me;
do not turn aside from what I say.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
Proverbs reveal the path to a Godly life.
Learn them and follow them
and your narrow path will become even clearer.
https://pc1.tiny.us/4rz82x23
#my #sons #listen #me #not #turn #aside #I #say
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.