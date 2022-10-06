Welcome To Proverbs Club.Listen To And Follow Proverbs.

Proverbs 5:7 (NIV).

7) Now then, my sons, listen to me;

do not turn aside from what I say.

Proverbs Club Commentary.

Proverbs reveal the path to a Godly life.

Learn them and follow them

and your narrow path will become even clearer.

