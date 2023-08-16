Transman Shatters the Trans Agenda!

Accidental star of Matt Walsh's What is a Woman? Transman. Gender medicine survivor. Lesbian. Mother. Speaking out for kids. Scott Newgent endured medical complications after medical complications due to transgender healthcare. Scott lost everything he'd ever worked for, his home, car, savings, career, wife, medical insurance, and most importantly, his faith in himself and God. In a battle to survive, he went from ER to ER, trying to solve the mystery of why his health was failing. He learned firsthand the truth about how dangerous medical transition is. Scott realized that if you get sick because of transgender health, you are in the desert alone.Show more
The truth? The truth is that medical transition is experimental, dangerous, and doesn't cure anything. But convincing society it is life-saving opens a new trillion-dollar industry, and your child is the target! Because of the truth, Scott has dedicated his life to educating the world about medical transition and saving your children from the carnage it renders!
State to State - Country To Country
SCREAMING Louder "STOP Transing Kids!"
Links for this episode:
https://www.scottnewgent.com/
Transitioned and Deceived: Evil Doctors Make BIG MONEY On Genital Mutilation Surgeries https://rumble.com/v2sazui-lgbt-freaks-target-children-evil-doctors-make-big-money-on-genital-mutilati.html
Matt Walsh: "Scott Newgent is the hero of the film https://rumble.com/v177a7x-matt-walsh-scott-newgent-is-the-hero-of-the-film..html
Transgender toddlers treated at Duke, UNC, and ECU https://www.edfirstnc.org/post/transgender-toddlers-treated-at-duke-unc-and-ecu
Executive Order on Preventing and Combating Discrimination on the Basis of Gender Identity or Sexual Orientation https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/presidential-actions/2021/01/20/executive-order-preventing-and-combating-discrimination-on-basis-of-gender-identity-or-sexual-orientation/
The Man on the Middle Cross Said I Can Come | Alistair Begg https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xk9wgJBoEd8
To learn more about Our Amazing Grace, visit our websites:
https://www.graceschara.com/
To sign up for Our Amazing Grace Newsletter:
