Michael Aquino Interview

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An interview with satanist Michael Aquino, the author of Mind War and a known psychological warfare specialist. He wrote other books as well including one on the Neutron Bomb.
Here is an archived copy of the 1980 publication, Mind War:
https://archive.org/details/from-psyop-to-mind-war-the-psychology-of-victory/page/n9/mode/2up