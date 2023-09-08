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FAT AL SHARPTON GETS ASS PLANTED 😆 ON THE MORTON DOWNEY SHOW
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
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68 views • September 08, 2023

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qM8wyN6yrZw


Sample episode of Morton Downey, Jr. how from The Out Of The Woods Collection discussing Police Violence and Racial Profiling. Guests include Reverend Al Sharpton (National Youth Movement), Dr. Gloria Toote, Curtis Sliwa (Guardian Angels), John Flynn (Coalition Against Crime), Prof. Michael Levin (CUNY) and Cyril Boynes of C.O.R.E.


Downey was a local sensation with his evening talk show on channel 9 New York. Eventually the show was syndicated nationally. A take off on Donahue and Oprah, he rode the success of the "shock jock" phenomenon of Howard Stern and don Imus, but the DNA of the show and JERRY SPRINGER, can be traced to JOE PYNE, a talk show host on radio and TV in the late 1960s, who also used the controversy of the changing times to boost his ratings.


There's an excellent doc on Morton Downey Phenomenon called Evocateur. http://www.magpictures.com/evocateur/

More info at www.mortondowneyjrhome.com


Presented for historical reference. I do not own the rights.


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Reelblack's mission is to educate, elevate, entertain, enlighten, and empower through Black film. If there is content shared on this platform that you feel infringes on your intellectual property, please email me at [email protected] and [email protected] with details and it will be promptly removed.


https://ironboundfilms.wordpress.com/2013/07/26/roy-innis-reflects-on-his-fight-with-al-sharpton-at-the-morton-downey-jr-show/


https://moguldom.com/419866/remembering-when-civil-rights-leaders-al-sharpton-and-roy-innis-threw-hands-on-tv-show/

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al sharptonmorton downeyroy innisapollo theatrechimpout ass planted
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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