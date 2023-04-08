https://gettr.com/post/p2dtg6p21d6

04/06/2023 #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang

Nicole interviews Kevin Smith, co-founder of The Loud Majority: We see it in all of our institutions on the way up that the CCP has slowly and quietly infiltrated virtually every aspect of American life, whether it's police stations here in New York City or scientific institutions at Harvard or MIT, it's everywhere. And we don't seem to be doing a whole lot about it.





04/06/2023 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平

妮可采访“不再沉默的大多数”联合创始人Kevin Smith：在我们所有的机构中可以看到，中共已经逐渐地、悄悄地渗透到美国生活的方方面面，无论是在纽约的中共警察局还是哈佛大学或麻省理工学院的科研机构，它无处不在。而我们似乎并没有对它做什么。





