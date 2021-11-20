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Jaguar Media ~ A History of Bayer (Part 1) - 11 November 2021
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32 views • November 20, 2021
Hi Kings! Hi ladies and gents!
I am your host Dennis Saliba. In today's stream, I will be talking about the history of Bayer Corporation and its connections to IG Farben, eugenics, the holocaust, and transgenderism. The following links are down below.
Bayer's Official Site. "A History of Bayer": https://www.bayer.com.au/en/bayer-history
US Holocaust Memorial. "A History of Bayer". 2019. https://encyclopedia.ushmm.org/content/en/article/bayer
DISCLAIMER - I AM NOT A DOCTOR NOR A CERTIFIED MEDICAL PRACTITIONER. Science is not my forte. Biologists, endocrinologists, and other scientists are more than welcome to leave comments. Please comment/give your own feedback/thoughts to the comments section. I more than encourage scientific feedback.
~ Jaguar Media ~
I am your host Dennis Saliba. In today's stream, I will be talking about the history of Bayer Corporation and its connections to IG Farben, eugenics, the holocaust, and transgenderism. The following links are down below.
Bayer's Official Site. "A History of Bayer": https://www.bayer.com.au/en/bayer-history
US Holocaust Memorial. "A History of Bayer". 2019. https://encyclopedia.ushmm.org/content/en/article/bayer
DISCLAIMER - I AM NOT A DOCTOR NOR A CERTIFIED MEDICAL PRACTITIONER. Science is not my forte. Biologists, endocrinologists, and other scientists are more than welcome to leave comments. Please comment/give your own feedback/thoughts to the comments section. I more than encourage scientific feedback.
~ Jaguar Media ~
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