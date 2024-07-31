Federal Reserve to make decision on interest rates

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will announce the agency's decision on interest rates Wednesday with cuts not yet expected. Jeanna Smialek, Federal Reserve and U.S. economy reporter for the New York Times, joined CBS News to discuss the Fed.
