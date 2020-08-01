Fact Check: Progressive Hero Margaret Sanger Was a Racist Eugenicist

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SHOW NOTES: https://www.corbettreport.com/?p=37298
Planned Parenthood are erasing Margaret Sanger's name from their Manhattan Health Center . . . but they won't tell you why. On today's fact check, James verifies the truth about Sanger and the real racist and eugenicist roots of Planned Parenthood that are not being explored in the establishment corporate PR.
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Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)