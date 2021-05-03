Seven hundred and sixty-eighth contact Monday, 15 March 2021, 22.36 hrs.

www.figu.org/ch/files/downloads/kontaktberichte/figu_kontaktbericht_768.pdfDisclaimer: This is an unofficial translation and does contain errors!Translated with both DeepL.com and Google TranslatorConversation between Quetzal and Ptaah of the Pleiadian Federation and ‘Billy’ Eduard Albert Meier, BEAMSeven hundred and sixty-eighth contact Monday, 15 March 2021, 22.36 hrs.Billy Now that we are back and in the warmth, it is better to talk than in the cold outside in the biting bite wind. You wanted to say something about medicines and other products, like body care things and pesticides and herbicides and so on.Quetzal Yes, and that is that the smallest micropollutants are extremely dangerous and life-threatening for all terrestrial, aerial, forest and aquatic life and therefore for all life forms in all ecological areas. Even the smallest amount of toxic substances, such as medicines, personal care products, chemical fertilizers, herbicides and pesticides, discarded in the wild, can harm any kind of living being, be it a simple blade of grass or an aquatic plant, an animal, a higher plant or a kerf. As we have established through our research, since the Middle Ages and up to the present time, thousands of different genera and species of life forms have not only been displaced from their habitats, but irrevocably wiped out, due to the destructive impact of earthly human machinations on nature and its fauna and flora. This fact still arises today, because the mass of the Earth’s humanity is so indifferent and unconscionably destructive, annihilating and exterminating in its perception of responsibility with regard to the care and nurturing of the entire ecosystems, nature and its fauna and flora, the atmosphere, the climate and also the entire planet itself, that everything on Earth is undergoing a negative change of vitality, which also affects humanity itself in a way that is alarmingly harmful to health. Starting with rivulets, streams, rivers, lakes and oceans, all the waters of the planet are just as poisoned and polluted with all-contaminating and life-destroying rubbish and life-killing, as are all landscapes, forests, floodplains, meadows, moors and swamps and the soil, etc. The main culprits of the whole thing with regard to this worldwide poisoning are undoubtedly the small and large farms and horticultural enterprises of all small, medium and large designs, which massively apply tonnage after tonnage of pesticides and additionally the two heavy metals copper and zinc into nature, and indeed more and more, in order to thereby profit-mindedly force large harvests and horrendous profits.