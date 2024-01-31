NWO SERVICE CORPS & MURDER INC. -- CHRISTOPHER JAMES

SGT Report interview with Christopher James --

The actionable information shared in this interview has the power to change your life for the better. Activist and researcher Christopher James returns to SGT Report to expose the income taxation scheme, NWO service corporations masquerading as governments, breakthroughs in light technology medicine which is curing people with chronic pain, and much more. Don't miss this one.

Mirror: https://www.bitchute.com/video/kyGoQplsoiWI/





LINK TO PURCHASE MASTERPEACE & SUPPORT Christopher James: https://bit.ly/awcmasterpeace





FLFE links:

Free Trial: https://tm179.isrefer.com/go/TryFLFEfree/ChristopherJames/

Main Website: https://tm179.isrefer.com/go/flfemain/ChristopherJames/

Evidence: https://tm179.isrefer.com/go/ev/ChristopherJames/





Christopher James' website www.awarriorcalls.com





www.bit.ly/awclivefeed: Link for live streams - Thurs 8pm EST

www.bit.ly/awcevidence: VERIFIED GLOBAL EVIDENCE COVID19 SARS-CoV-2 is and has ALWAYS BEEN a LIE





https://bit.ly/awccolloidalsilver: Christopher's vault of colloidal silver resources

Contact: [email protected]





All other contact, use email: [email protected]





Bitcoin account: bc1q9a8laqth42cpgv8vnf38tt9dakc3jvu0kxseen





www.awarriorcalls.com the world must go for truth and the solution!

email: [email protected]





Christopher James' alternate platforms... where the TRUTH will be found and the Solution moving forward.





Live Stream Link: aWarriorCalls.com/LiveStream





Telegram: https://t.me/aWarriorCalls

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@iman1743

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-443257

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tBDPiVYwHO/

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4xG9TWLBIuWZuGXwVaS20w?."